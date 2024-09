Petunias

I planted these "pre grown" Indian Summer petunias in honor of my Aunt Joanna who just passed. We have squirrels that like to bury their nuts in our garden so I put down chicken wire, and held it down with the garden mushrooms. So far so good, thankfully, they haven't discovered all the loose soil yet. Normally, I would plant them in the middle, but due to the squirrels, this was easier for squirrel proofing.