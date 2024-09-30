Sign up
205 / 365
Moby Dick
While thrifting, I found this little whale flowerpot. I wanted to get a plant that looked like a water sprout. I usually give away things like this as a gift, but my husband ended up liking it. Nice how that happens.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
0
1
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
