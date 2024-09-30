Previous
Moby Dick by peekysweets
Moby Dick

While thrifting, I found this little whale flowerpot. I wanted to get a plant that looked like a water sprout. I usually give away things like this as a gift, but my husband ended up liking it. Nice how that happens.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
