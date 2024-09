Oh my Gourd

I was at a local nursery and an 8-year boy asked his mom if he could have a really fun looking gourd with at long hook on top (The green one on the left haystack that looks like a goose.) He then put it down and Mom went home with some tomato plants. I loved how the boy enjoyed a weird one. I wish I would have treated the family to one. However, I did not see the price tag! Now I'm curious!