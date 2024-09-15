Sign up
119 / 365
In Memory of Aunt Joanna
As some of you know, my aunt passed on 9/8 and didn't want a funeral. On the day her ashes were spread, this was in bloom. So, I took this in her memory.
15th September 2024
15th Sep 24
2
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
gloria jones
ace
Lovely glowing light
September 24th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@seattlite
Thank you, Gloria!
September 24th, 2024
