In Memory of Aunt Joanna by peekysweets
119 / 365

In Memory of Aunt Joanna

As some of you know, my aunt passed on 9/8 and didn't want a funeral. On the day her ashes were spread, this was in bloom. So, I took this in her memory.
15th September 2024 15th Sep 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
gloria jones ace
Lovely glowing light
September 24th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@seattlite Thank you, Gloria!
September 24th, 2024  
