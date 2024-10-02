Sign up
Pretty in PINK
Here is a succulent in a pink pot, with pink rocks. It is sitting on the hood of my blue car, hence the blue background.
I give these away on a regular basis, but would like to start selling them to support my hobby.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
433
photos
138
followers
366
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th September 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
