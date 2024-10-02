Previous
Pretty in PINK by peekysweets
Pretty in PINK

Here is a succulent in a pink pot, with pink rocks. It is sitting on the hood of my blue car, hence the blue background.

I give these away on a regular basis, but would like to start selling them to support my hobby.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

