157 / 365
I Brake for Cacti
Fire Stick Pencil Cactus. I saw this on a sunny day this month, and had to stop for a photo. I heard it is not good for animals though.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
2
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Beverley
ace
Beautiful Cacti with the blue sky behind
March 31st, 2024
Lynda Parker
It's a beautiful plant. But no, it's poisonous from root to tip for animals and Humans.
March 31st, 2024
