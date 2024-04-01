Previous
I Brake for Cacti by peekysweets
I Brake for Cacti

Fire Stick Pencil Cactus. I saw this on a sunny day this month, and had to stop for a photo. I heard it is not good for animals though.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful Cacti with the blue sky behind
March 31st, 2024  
Lynda Parker
It's a beautiful plant. But no, it's poisonous from root to tip for animals and Humans.
March 31st, 2024  
