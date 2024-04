Farmer's Market

Every Thursday there is a Farmer's Market by me. Finally stopped to take a look. Prices were outrageous... but I picked up a few things for the fun of it. Dried pears, apples, apricots, pomegranate juice and celery. Yum! I wanted some fresh strawberries, but they were charging $20 for three tiny baskets, and the fresh Asian pears were $6.50/lb. No thanks! Do I look like I'm made of money!?