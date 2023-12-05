Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
An ICE Poinsettia
This is an ice poinsettia. Others look like frost are going through the leaves. So pretty!
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
3
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
175
photos
81
followers
206
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th December 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that one is really very pretty!
December 5th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
December 5th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So lovely!
December 5th, 2023
