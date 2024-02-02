Previous
Blue Skies & White Fluffy Clouds for John by peekysweets
Blue Skies & White Fluffy Clouds for John

I've been on the hunt for "blue skies and white fluffy clouds," ever since @johnfalconer asked to see some in future pictures as a joke. This is my submission for him. Hopefully he likes it!

2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
