Birthday rose
My friend Yolanda had a birthday this week. We were tickled that her husband got her roses almost the same color as mine. His were a little more hot pink featured here.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
February 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
So very pretty!
February 9th, 2024
