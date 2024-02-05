Previous
It's the little things.... by peekysweets
53 / 365

It's the little things....

...or in this case, big things. The other day I had cabin fever, and I ventured out during the rain to a store called the Farmer's Market. They had big, plump, crispy grapes that were a real treat. SCORE!
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details

Mags ace
That grape isn't big. It's HUGE! =)
February 9th, 2024  
