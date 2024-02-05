Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
53 / 365
It's the little things....
...or in this case, big things. The other day I had cabin fever, and I ventured out during the rain to a store called the Farmer's Market. They had big, plump, crispy grapes that were a real treat. SCORE!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
243
photos
106
followers
292
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Latest from all albums
52
114
72
53
73
54
115
55
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th February 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
That grape isn't big. It's HUGE! =)
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close