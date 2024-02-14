Previous
This Rose Sends Me by peekysweets
62 / 365

This Rose Sends Me

Happy Valentine's Day! Hope your day was filled with love.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful close up.
February 15th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs!
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise