62 / 365
This Rose Sends Me
Happy Valentine's Day! Hope your day was filled with love.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up.
February 15th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs!
February 15th, 2024
