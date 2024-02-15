Sign up
Aguacates Grandes
SCORE! It's always nice when you can find good avocados!
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Yum and so helpful too
February 29th, 2024
