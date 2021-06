Return to the Dentist

I had my first post-lockdown dental cleaning this morning. My brother had said to me in a recent text, 'Everyone needs one exquisite moment each day". My exquisite moment today was hearing Dr. Murtagh say, "Everything looks great!".

Three Good Things:

1. A wonderful dentist

2. A wonderful dental hygienist

3. Dental visit and back home in less than 40 minutes from the time I left the house