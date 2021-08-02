Previous
Olympic Flashback by peggysirk
Photo 1942

Olympic Flashback

I'm using flashback photos from 2014 (Harper) and 2017 (Will)...my Olympic tadpoles. ♥
Just filling a gap for yesterday.
2nd August 2021

Peggy Sirk

@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
