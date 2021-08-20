Previous
Today is National Bacon Lover's Day by peggysirk
Photo 1954

Today is National Bacon Lover's Day

A day that I can wholeheartedly celebrate. ☺
Three Good Things:
1. Homemade mayonnaise
2. BLTs with avocado
3. More than one million doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the US yesterday, 8/19. That's a 70% increase from one month ago.
Peggy Sirk

