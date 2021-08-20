Sign up
Photo 1954
Today is National Bacon Lover's Day
A day that I can wholeheartedly celebrate. ☺
Three Good Things:
1. Homemade mayonnaise
2. BLTs with avocado
3. More than one million doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the US yesterday, 8/19. That's a 70% increase from one month ago.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
1962
photos
21
followers
29
following
535% complete
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
