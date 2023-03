There's a Little on Your 'Lip'

This mockingbird seemed to be enjoying a late afternoon drink at the backyard watering hole.

Three Good Things:

1. The soup kitchen received a $25K grant from a private foundation to continue our Fresh Food Friday program for another year.

2. Our fresh food bundles include milk, eggs, cheese, packaged meat, and veggies for our guests to help supplement weekly nutrional needs.

3. Weekends