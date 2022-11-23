Sign up
112 / 365
Leaf Imprints
Seen on my morning walk everyday. The home owner here wasn't quick enough to take up the leaves on the sidewalk in front of their house. The rain or snow made the leaves wet causing them to imprint themselves onto the cement sidewalk.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
174
photos
14
followers
23
following
30% complete
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
107
32
108
109
110
111
33
112
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
22nd November 2022 11:05am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, cool shot.
November 23rd, 2022
