Previous
Next
Leaf Imprints by pej76
112 / 365

Leaf Imprints

Seen on my morning walk everyday. The home owner here wasn't quick enough to take up the leaves on the sidewalk in front of their house. The rain or snow made the leaves wet causing them to imprint themselves onto the cement sidewalk.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, cool shot.
November 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise