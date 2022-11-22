Previous
New Roof by pej76
110 / 365

New Roof

Seen on my morning walk yesterday. I think this guy is a “do it your selfer”. Usually there is a crew of 5 or 6 people working on the roof. I don’t think it was going well for him as I passed by. I heard a bit of profanity several times.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022.
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Good luck to them! Well spotted.
November 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Great find and shot, hope he manages.
November 22nd, 2022  
