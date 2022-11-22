Sign up
110 / 365
New Roof
Seen on my morning walk yesterday. I think this guy is a “do it your selfer”. Usually there is a crew of 5 or 6 people working on the roof. I don’t think it was going well for him as I passed by. I heard a bit of profanity several times.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
21st November 2022 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Good luck to them! Well spotted.
November 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Great find and shot, hope he manages.
November 22nd, 2022
