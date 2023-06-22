Sign up
277 / 365
European Smoke Tree Flower
Seems like an appropriate flower these days as we cope with the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
0
0
Paul J
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life.
