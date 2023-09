First Hole

At Beaver County Golf Club. It was a chilly and wet start yesterday. We had a rain during the night so the course was very wet as you can see. When the clouds dissipated and the sun came out it was very difficult to find the ball in the grass just off the fairway because of the brilliant reflection on the wet grass.



#1 is a moderately long par 5. I manage par this day and played well for the rest of the round.