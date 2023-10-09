Sign up
320 / 365
Fall Colors
Quick shot of some trees that line the main road into our subdivision. Enjoying the colors while they last.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Casablanca
ace
Oooh starting to turn! Lovely
October 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great colours.
October 9th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 9th, 2023
