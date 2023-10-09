Previous
Fall Colors by pej76
320 / 365

Fall Colors

Quick shot of some trees that line the main road into our subdivision. Enjoying the colors while they last.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Paul J

September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
87% complete

Casablanca
Oooh starting to turn! Lovely
October 9th, 2023  
John Falconer
Great colours.
October 9th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
nice
October 9th, 2023  
