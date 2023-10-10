Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
First Hole
Back at Shadow Lakes today. I was the only one to par the first hole so I won a skin here for 6 bucks. The rest of the game wasn’t so pretty. A 95 on the day. Driver problems.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th October 2023 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
