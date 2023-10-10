Previous
First Hole by pej76
321 / 365

First Hole

Back at Shadow Lakes today. I was the only one to par the first hole so I won a skin here for 6 bucks. The rest of the game wasn’t so pretty. A 95 on the day. Driver problems.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise