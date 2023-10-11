Sign up
Previous
322 / 365
More Fall Colors
The morning sun illuminating this tree caught my eye on my walk around the neighborhood today. Seems like most of the Maple trees here are taking their good old time showing off their colors this fall. This one though is doing well.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th October 2023 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
So rich in colour
October 11th, 2023
