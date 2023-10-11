Previous
More Fall Colors by pej76
More Fall Colors

The morning sun illuminating this tree caught my eye on my walk around the neighborhood today. Seems like most of the Maple trees here are taking their good old time showing off their colors this fall. This one though is doing well.
11th October 2023

Paul J

@pej76
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So rich in colour
October 11th, 2023  
