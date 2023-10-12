Sign up
323 / 365
Cat on the Cooker
Gracie’s way of letting us know she wants in the house. She likes to go outside when we get up out of bed. She stays out for about a half hour doing who knows what then wants back inside to eat breakfast.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
0
0
Paul J
