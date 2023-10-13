Sign up
Cedar Chest Gracie
She can’t resist an open drawer, box, or cedar chest. She would have been happy to take her afternoon cat nap in it.
The chest is old. It was my mother’s who got it from her sister in the early 1940s. It bears many marks from me and my brothers playing on it when we were children.
13th October 2023
Paul J
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
