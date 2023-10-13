Previous
Cedar Chest Gracie by pej76
Cedar Chest Gracie

She can’t resist an open drawer, box, or cedar chest. She would have been happy to take her afternoon cat nap in it.

The chest is old. It was my mother’s who got it from her sister in the early 1940s. It bears many marks from me and my brothers playing on it when we were children.
