Previous
326 / 365
Sweet Peppers
They look hot but they are not. My wife grew them on our deck this summer.
Playing with the Nikon just to put my hands on it. I've neglected the Nikon most of the summer.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th October 2023 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
