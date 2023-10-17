Previous
Veronica's Daisys by pej76
328 / 365

Veronica's Daisys

Our neighbor planted these several years ago. They seem to do well into the fall until the first frost.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
89% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
October 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They are happy flowers
October 17th, 2023  
