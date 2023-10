#2 at the Moon Golf Club

It was a nice late afternoon before the rains came yesterday. A friend invited me to play 9 holes and I could not resist since the weather will be bad for the next few days. Played well and would have broken 40 except for a disastrous 8th hole.



The Moon GC is not a long course but it is very hilly. Very few opportunities to play from a level lie. I like playing here though because I can walk the course and it’s only 10 minutes from home.