Happy 44th Anniversary

It was our 44th wedding anniversary yesterday. We celebrated as we usually do by going out to dinner at one of our favorite restaurants.



This was taken 9 years ago when we went to a really fancy restaurant here in Moon Township called The Hyeholde.



Since then we are a little grayer, a little more wrinkled, a little more chubby, and a little slower but we are still kicking. We've been blessed.