Happy 44th Anniversary
It was our 44th wedding anniversary yesterday. We celebrated as we usually do by going out to dinner at one of our favorite restaurants.
This was taken 9 years ago when we went to a really fancy restaurant here in Moon Township called The Hyeholde.
Since then we are a little grayer, a little more wrinkled, a little more chubby, and a little slower but we are still kicking. We've been blessed.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Paul J
@pej76
mittens (Marilyn)
That is wonderful. Happy Anniversary to you and your wife!
October 21st, 2023
Diana
How fabulous Paul, Happy Anniversary to both of you. You are exactly ten years behind us ;-)
October 21st, 2023
