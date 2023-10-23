Sign up
First Frost
It got cold enough overnight to give us our first frost of the season. Not a heavy frost but a frost non the less. It will be warming up for the next several day though. Tomorrow and the next day will be in the 70s.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
