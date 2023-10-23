Previous
First Frost by pej76
First Frost

It got cold enough overnight to give us our first frost of the season. Not a heavy frost but a frost non the less. It will be warming up for the next several day though. Tomorrow and the next day will be in the 70s.
Paul J

