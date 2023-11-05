Ohio River

Came up empty today for photos so time to dip into the archives. This is a shot from November in 2014. I was stopped in traffic crossing over the Ohio River at sunset. Looked like a good photo op.



This is looking Northwest. The Ohio flows Northwest until it reaches my old hometown of Monaca, Pa. where it turns Southwest.



There is a lock ( dam ) in the distance which is almost invisable. The tugboat you see on the left is waiting it's turn to pass through the lock.