Ohio River by pej76
347 / 365

Ohio River

Came up empty today for photos so time to dip into the archives. This is a shot from November in 2014. I was stopped in traffic crossing over the Ohio River at sunset. Looked like a good photo op.

This is looking Northwest. The Ohio flows Northwest until it reaches my old hometown of Monaca, Pa. where it turns Southwest.

There is a lock ( dam ) in the distance which is almost invisable. The tugboat you see on the left is waiting it's turn to pass through the lock.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off.
