348 / 365
Bad Golf Day
A filler from a few years ago. Kinda sums up what todays golf game was like. We had a beautiful day but I had a miserable day. Time to put the clubs away for the season I think.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Corinne C
ace
Great candid. Not a fun day for golf
November 6th, 2023
