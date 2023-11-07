Previous
Gracie on the Woodpile by pej76
349 / 365

Gracie on the Woodpile

I was working in the lower yard when Gracie came down to help me but decided a good romp was a better idea. After running around chasing who knows what she stopped for a breather on the wood pile.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
A lizard
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise