349 / 365
Gracie on the Woodpile
I was working in the lower yard when Gracie came down to help me but decided a good romp was a better idea. After running around chasing who knows what she stopped for a breather on the wood pile.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
504
photos
16
followers
26
following
95% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th November 2023 11:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A lizard
November 7th, 2023
