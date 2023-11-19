Previous
Flowers
Flowers

We didn’t expect to come home from church today with flowers. They were left at church from a funeral this past week. There were so many flowers that the family couldn’t possibly takes them all.

The person who passed away was a young woman of 48 years who succumbed to breast cancer. We did not know her or her family. It has to be a difficult and sad time for her husband and children.
