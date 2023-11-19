Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
361 / 365
Flowers
We didn’t expect to come home from church today with flowers. They were left at church from a funeral this past week. There were so many flowers that the family couldn’t possibly takes them all.
The person who passed away was a young woman of 48 years who succumbed to breast cancer. We did not know her or her family. It has to be a difficult and sad time for her husband and children.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
521
photos
15
followers
27
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Latest from all albums
356
107
357
358
359
360
108
361
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
19th November 2023 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close