Dawn’s Early Light by pej76
Dawn’s Early Light

I think I have posted a similar photo here in the past but I thought what the heck. It’s always nice to see the breaking another day.

A cold morning out there today. Temperature below freezing. Gracie wanted right back in the house when I let her out.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Paul J

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
November 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful morning
November 20th, 2023  
