Previous
362 / 365
Dawn’s Early Light
I think I have posted a similar photo here in the past but I thought what the heck. It’s always nice to see the breaking another day.
A cold morning out there today. Temperature below freezing. Gracie wanted right back in the house when I let her out.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
522
photos
15
followers
27
following
99% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
20th November 2023 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
November 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful morning
November 20th, 2023
