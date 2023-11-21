Cold Rain

A cold and rainy day today. It will be an all day rain the weather man says. Many folks are traveling today for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. It won’t be a good day for that. Fortunately, all of our family lives close by. We have only a few miles to our daughter’s home where we will be having dinner.



Those who have been following me for awhile no doubt recognize my often photographed bird bath. A so much different scene from when all the flowers are in bloom. I tried to make this photo as dismal as can be. It is just that kind of day.