Thanksgiving Dinner

Yesterday was Thanksgiving Day here in the United States. This is our little family about to enjoy a turkey dinner at our daughter’s home. Everything was delicious. I had to discipline myself to not overeat.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Paul J

