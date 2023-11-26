Sign up
Previous
Photo 368
Is this for me?
These used to be outside decorations but the lights inside of them don't work anymore so I brought them inside. Naturally, Gracie expects that these are for her.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
530
photos
15
followers
27
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Latest from all albums
363
364
365
109
366
110
367
368
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th November 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cute
November 26th, 2023
