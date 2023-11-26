Previous
Photo 368

Is this for me?

These used to be outside decorations but the lights inside of them don't work anymore so I brought them inside. Naturally, Gracie expects that these are for her.
26th November 2023

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Very cute
November 26th, 2023  
