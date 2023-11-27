Previous
Tree at Night by pej76
Tree at Night

I was playing with the Canon G-16 last night to get some photos of Christmas lights. I was a bit rusty on how to get a decent exposure but eventually figured it out.

I will try to get some night shots of our exterior lights on a drier night. They aren’t much but I’d like a shot of them anyway.
27th November 2023

Paul J

@pej76
