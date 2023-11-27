Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 369
Tree at Night
I was playing with the Canon G-16 last night to get some photos of Christmas lights. I was a bit rusty on how to get a decent exposure but eventually figured it out.
I will try to get some night shots of our exterior lights on a drier night. They aren’t much but I’d like a shot of them anyway.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
531
photos
15
followers
27
following
101% complete
View this month »
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Latest from all albums
364
365
109
366
110
367
368
369
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
26th November 2023 10:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close