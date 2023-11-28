Sign up
Previous
Photo 370
Leaping Cat?
No, it’s just Gracie stretched out on the upstairs hallway floor. Turning the picture 90 degrees made it look like she was leaping off the floor to catch something.
Thank goodness for cats. They always seem to provide a photo op!
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th November 2023 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot and great idea!
November 28th, 2023
