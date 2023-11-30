Sign up
Previous
Photo 371
Strange Decoration
Seen on my morning walk today. Not sure what holiday this is meant for. The colors are Christmasy but it’s more like a Halloween thing. It’s creative. I’ll give it that much. Maybe it’s a Festivus decoration.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
533
photos
15
followers
27
following
101% complete
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
109
366
110
367
368
369
370
371
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th November 2023 10:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
That is more than strange, someone has a great sense of humour! Great find and shot.
November 30th, 2023
