Previous
Strange Decoration by pej76
Photo 371

Strange Decoration

Seen on my morning walk today. Not sure what holiday this is meant for. The colors are Christmasy but it’s more like a Halloween thing. It’s creative. I’ll give it that much. Maybe it’s a Festivus decoration.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That is more than strange, someone has a great sense of humour! Great find and shot.
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise