Previous
Photo 373
Almost Finished
My wife has been working on this new puzzle for a couple of weeks. She almost has it done. I could never do this.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Corinne C
ace
She's really fast, it looks like a difficult one.
December 1st, 2023
