Sunshine by pej76
Photo 376

Sunshine

We had thunder storms come through the Pittsburgh area yesterday during the Steeler football game. The game was stopped twice because of the storms. We live roughly 15 miles from the stadium. It was sunny and warm here during the first storm that passed over the city. The second storm got us as well.

I took this photo to tease a friend watching the game in Virginia. His satellite station stopped broadcasting the game without explanation.

By the way, our Steelers were humiliated by a lousy team ( Arizona Cardinals ). It was painful to watch.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
103% complete

Peter Dulis ace
nice back yard
December 4th, 2023  
