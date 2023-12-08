Previous
How About This One by pej76
How About This One

I was asked to pick out a Poinsettia today. Thank goodness for the iPhone. I could get approval from home before the purchase. The better half gave approval for this one.
8th December 2023

Paul J

@pej76
Photo Details

