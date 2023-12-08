Sign up
Photo 380
How About This One
I was asked to pick out a Poinsettia today. Thank goodness for the iPhone. I could get approval from home before the purchase. The better half gave approval for this one.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
374
375
376
377
378
379
111
380
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th December 2023 9:30am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
