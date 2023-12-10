Sign up
Photo 381
Photo 381
Christmas Angel
Our Christmas Angel has made her appearance on the dining room server.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off.
544
photos
16
followers
28
following
104% complete
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
375
376
377
378
379
111
380
381
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th December 2023 1:32pm
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful
December 10th, 2023
