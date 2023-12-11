Previous
Gingerbread Man by pej76
Gingerbread Man

Grandson was visiting yesterday. We had a gingerbread kit to decorate with him. He had a great time adding the candy.
Paul J

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun times
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful, what fun you must have had.
December 11th, 2023  
