My Luck Has Run Out by pej76
My Luck Has Run Out

I woke up this morning feeling like crap. These days the first thing one does when feeling bad is to reach for the Covid test kit. As you can see I tested positive. I feel as if I have a mild cold. I hope the symptoms don’t get any worse.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
mittens (Marilyn)
Oh no. Feel better soon.
December 12th, 2023  
Diana
What a dilemma and bad timing. I sure hope your symptoms are mild and you will be feeling better soon.
December 12th, 2023  
Corinne C
So sorry. Hopefully you’ll feel much better for Christmas and you’ll have immunity!
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
