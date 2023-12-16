Previous
A First by pej76
Photo 384

A First

Gracie must be really feeling sorry for me. She is not a lap cat in the least but this morning as I was laying in the recliner she jumped up on me and nested in my lap for about 5 minutes. This was all on her own without any prompting. I think 5 minutes was all she could handle though. Somethings must be hard for an indoor/outdoor cat to adapt to.

We are both feeling much better from our bout with the Covid virus. The worst has past but we are not out of the woods just yet. Still testing positive and a couple of other little symptoms are showing up but we are so much better than we were. This has been a real posterior kicker! ( keeping it polite )
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely portrait of Gracie. Wishing you a fast recovery!
December 16th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So sorry you have both been poorly. God bless you and restore your strength soon. Well done Gracie the support cat ❤️🐾
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise