A First

Gracie must be really feeling sorry for me. She is not a lap cat in the least but this morning as I was laying in the recliner she jumped up on me and nested in my lap for about 5 minutes. This was all on her own without any prompting. I think 5 minutes was all she could handle though. Somethings must be hard for an indoor/outdoor cat to adapt to.



We are both feeling much better from our bout with the Covid virus. The worst has past but we are not out of the woods just yet. Still testing positive and a couple of other little symptoms are showing up but we are so much better than we were. This has been a real posterior kicker! ( keeping it polite )