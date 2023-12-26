Sign up
Photo 388
Family Christmas
I was so happy to be done with Covid and able to spend the day with family at our daughter’s home. This is their huge artificial Christmas tree.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
106% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th December 2023 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of your beautiful tree and festive decorations.
December 26th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
December 26th, 2023
